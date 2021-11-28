Nick Saban was all smiles following No. 3 Alabama’s thrilling win over Auburn on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Auburn in four overtimes after Bryce Young found Ja’Corey Brooks on a 28-yard touchdown strike to tie the game towards the end of regulation.

It was a pretty ugly game from No. 3 Alabama, but great teams always find a way to win, regardless of circumstance. Saban was just happy his team survived and produced a gutty performance.

The 70-year-old college football icon couldn’t help but have a big smile on his face after a historic Iron Bowl victory. Take a look.

You rarely see Nick Saban flash a smile, especially a week before a conference championship game. But he couldn’t help it after beating Auburn on Saturday night.

The stakes were high ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Alabama couldn’t afford to lose Saturday night’s game and keep a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Saban wasn’t concerned about his team’s placement in the postseason, though. He just wanted his players to go out and have fun.

“I can’t put it into words … I told them to just go have fun,” Saban said after the win.

Who is this imposter? Kidding, of course.

We’re just not used to seeing Nick Saban so happy after such a thrilling win. Even he appreciates those kind of victories after all these years.

Saban and the Crimson Tide get back to work next Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Something tells us Saban won’t be smiling as much next weekend.