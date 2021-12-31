Look: Photo Of Cotton Bowl ‘Student Section’ Going Viral

It appears that we just had a really funny TV graphic fail during the ESPN broadcast of the Cotton Bowl.

Either that, or a mistake with the choice of camera shot. How else do you explain a group of middle-aged people being shown on the screen when ESPN said it was doing a closeup of the Alabama student section.

We’d bet that the producer wasn’t happy with this, whatever the explanation.

This is the student section at the Cotton Bowl? pic.twitter.com/SPAYJ8gpWA — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) December 31, 2021

Honestly, this mistake was more entertaining than much of this game has been. Alabama has controlled Cincinnati from the outset, and even though the Crimson Tide haven’t had a monster offensive performance, they lead 24-6 and have not really been challenged all afternoon.

Alabama has built its advantage on the strength of its running game. Starting running back Brian Robinson has set a program bowl game record, eclipsing the 200-yard mark.

The Crimson Tide are on the verge of closing out a win over the Bearcats and securing a spot in the national championship game for the second year in a row and sixth time in the last seven seasons.