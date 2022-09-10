Look: Texas Fans Chant During Nick Saban Interview Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Prior to this Saturday's clash between Alabama and Texas, FOX Sports' Jenny Taft interviewed Nick Saban outside of Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.

During this interview on Saturday morning, Texas fans chanted: "F--- Nick Saban."

Texas fans were chanting so loud that people watching Big Noon Kickoff on TV could hear it.

A video of this moment surfaced on Twitter.

Check it out:

Saban and Taft managed to get through this interview without being distracted by the rowdy crowd.

Taft asked Saban what he wants to see from his players this weekend.

"I think we want to embrace the challenge," Saban said. "This is going to be a challenging game for us. They have a good team. [We'll] see how we overcome adversity and see how we play on the road."

Kickoff for the Alabama-Texas game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.