Look: The College Football Word Is Furious With 1 Team’s Ranking

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season were released – and there was plenty of reaction on social media.

Of course, the playoff rankings release wouldn’t be complete without a little anarchy. Entering tonight’s reveal, everyone knew Georgia would be named the No. 1 team in the country.

However, the major question was which team would come in at No. 2. Undefeated Cincinnati and Michigan State were candidates for the No. 2 spot, but neither one landed behind Georgia.

Instead, the committee announced Alabama as the No. 2 team in the country behind its SEC brethren. That caused quite a stir on social media with fans complaining about the Crimson Tide’s ranking.

“Haaaaate Alabama being No. 2. Hat it. Too early for a one-loss team to be that high,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly said.

Connelly wasn’t the only college football analyst complaining about where the Crimson Tide sits.

“Alabama at No. 2?!! And y’all have the nerve to accuse me of trolling,” said Oklahoma Sooners insider RJ Young.

“Alabama always gets the benefit of the doubt,” Ohio State beat writer Bill Rabinowitz said.

The playoff rankings usually take care of themself by the end of the season. If other team remain unbeaten or win their conference, they will likely jump Alabama – if the Tide loses to Georgia in the SEC title game.

However, the initial ranking opens the door for a two-loss Alabama team to make the playoff if other teams stumble.