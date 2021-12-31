Look: There Are Some Special Guests At The Cotton Bowl Today

The Cowboys are playing at home this Sunday, and since they don’t have to travel, a pair of Dallas stars are checking out their alma mater in the Cotton Bowl.

Former Alabama standouts Amari Cooper and Trevon Diggs are on the Crimson Tide sideline for this afternoon’s game against Cincinnati. In the first half, they watched their old program jump out to a 17-3 lead over the underdog Bearcats.

Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota of The Athletic says Cooper and Diggs received loud ovations when they were shown on the massive screen at Jerry World.

Big cheers for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and CB Trevon Diggs as they’re shown on the Alabama sideline during today’s Cotton Bowl pic.twitter.com/y0F6fbdCuU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 31, 2021

The Cowboys are 11-4 this season, and both Cooper and Diggs have made major contributions. The former leads the team with seven touchdown receptions, while the latter has intercepted 11 passes and is in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas will host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in a crucial game for playoff seeding. The Cowboys are still in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

They currently trail the 12-3 Green Bay Packers by one game for the top spot.