Look: Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Alabama

Since Nick Saban has been at Alabama, and particularly in the last few years, we're used to the Crimson Tide churning out superstar wide receivers.

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, we've seen flashes from Alabama's current crop of wideouts, but no true standouts have emerged.

Urban Meyer has done some homework on the Crimson Tide receiving corps, and while he concluded the potential was there, it might take some time to see the results we're used to seeing.

“I think they’re young, really talented receivers, I did some homework afterwards they’re really talented, they’re just young,” Meyer told Tim May, via SDS.

“But you go back to Julio Jones, Amari Cooper who we faced in the big game and the Sugar Bowl. Then recently Jameson Williams, [Jaylen] Waddle, DeVonta [Smith] the Heisman Trophy winner, those guys were not good, they’re great and I didn’t see that. I didn’t see any greatness, I think it’s gonna come because they’re really young and talented.”

The good news for Tide fans is that all of the team's wideouts were highly-rated prospects. They just have not had as many opportunities to shine before this year, what with Jameson Williams, John Metchie, Slade Bolden and others ahead of them.

Traeshon Holden, a onetime four-star recruit in his third season, leads the team in receiving yards with 109 and is tied for the team lead in catches (nine) and touchdown catches (two).

Four-star true freshman Kobe Prentice also has nine receptions through two weeks, good for 87 yards. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, meanwhile, has only caught four passes, but two of them have gone for scores.

Sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks, along with freshmen Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond have also been in the mix. Alabama is still waiting for Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell and five-star freshman Aaron Anderson to get healthy.