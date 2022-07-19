Look: USA TODAY Getting Crushed For Nick Saban Question

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The offseason is the time for rankings in college football, and any kind of rankings will do.

USA TODAY's Blake Toppmeyer released his ranking of SEC football coaches today, with Alabama's Nick Saban obviously at the top. No surprise there.

Whoever tweeted out Toppmeyer's article from the official USA TODAY Sports account did the author and the publication no favors though.

The tagline "Is Nick Saban still the best football coach in the SEC?" is rightfully being panned.

Again, this isn't Toppmeyer's fault, unless he wrote that tweet himself. Toppmeyer has Saban rightfully at No. 1, and beyond that is where things get interesting, with Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly rounding out the top five.

Sometimes when you try too hard to tease an article or post, it can backfire like it did for USA TODAY here.