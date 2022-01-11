Look: Video Of Bryce Young’s Halftime Move Is Going Viral

Before he headed to the locker room for a long halftime break, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had some words of encouragement for his teammates.

ESPN cameras captured Young speaking with ‘Bama players as they walked past him off the field at the end of the second quarter. It’s impossible to hear what Young had to say but clearly he felt like his team needed him to be there in that spot.

Check it out.

Bryce Young spoke to every Alabama player before they walked off the field 👏 Leadership. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/ofGm0n5sMd — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

Young had a solid first half on the field, completing 15-of-26 passes for 206 yards and leading the Crimson Tide to three field goals.

The Heisman Trophy winner has his first pass of the second half intercepted by Georgia safety Christopher Smith, but the Alabama defense picked Young up by forcing the Bulldogs to then go three-and-out in Crimson Tide territory.

Nick Saban’s squad leads a defensive struggle 9-6 early in the third quarter on ESPN.