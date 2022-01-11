The Spun

Look: Video Of Bryce Young’s Halftime Move Is Going Viral

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in the 2021 SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before he headed to the locker room for a long halftime break, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had some words of encouragement for his teammates.

ESPN cameras captured Young speaking with ‘Bama players as they walked past him off the field at the end of the second quarter. It’s impossible to hear what Young had to say but clearly he felt like his team needed him to be there in that spot.

Young had a solid first half on the field, completing 15-of-26 passes for 206 yards and leading the Crimson Tide to three field goals.

The Heisman Trophy winner has his first pass of the second half intercepted by Georgia safety Christopher Smith, but the Alabama defense picked Young up by forcing the Bulldogs to then go three-and-out in Crimson Tide territory.

Nick Saban’s squad leads a defensive struggle 9-6 early in the third quarter on ESPN.

