Look: Video Of Alabama’s Mascot Going Viral Tonight

Big Al, the Alabama Crimson Tide mascot, trolled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday.

Kiffin did some big-time talking ahead of Saturday’ SEC clash. Alabama did its talking on the field, blowing out the Rebels in dominant fashion in Tuscaloosa this afternoon.

Kiffin didn’t anticipate the game ending in a blowout. In fact, just ahead of Saturday’s marquee showdown on CBS, Kiffin made it sound like he was going to make a statement.

“Here we go, get your popcorn ready,” Kiffin said during a pregame interview.

“Here we Go, get your popcorn ready” pic.twitter.com/zPirMs130l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

Big Al, the Alabama mascot, couldn’t help but troll Kiffin during the game. It came out donning a popcorn bucket around the waist area.

Take a look.

Here’s another look.

Big Al also brought his popcorn just for Lane pic.twitter.com/fGkzKU5Uuq — Laura Goldman (@GOODasGOLDman) October 2, 2021

Well done, Big Al. That might be one of the best trolls of the year. Lane Kiffin deserves it, too.

Yes, the Ole Miss Rebels are on the right track. But Kiffin still has a ways to go until he can challenge Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. To be fair, not many can.

Saban isn’t going away anytime soon. And it until he does, Alabama will continue to be a championship contender at the top of the mountain.

Kiffin and the Rebels have plenty to build on, despite their ugly loss on Saturday. But the Ole Miss head coach should probably stop talking so much about the Alabama Crimson Tide from now on.