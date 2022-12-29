Look: Video Of Nick Saban At Practice Going Viral Today

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Forget about coaching in the Sugar Bowl, Nick Saban looks like he's ready to suit up for Alabama.

During this Wednesday's practice, Michael Casagrande of AL.com shared a video of Saban participating in a fumble drill.

Saban tried his best to rip the ball out of Jalen Milroe's hands. He must have been delighted to find out his young quarterback had a firm grip on the football.

Here's the video from Wednesday's practice:

Saban recently raved about his players' preparation for the Sugar Bowl.

“Really going seven days in a row after tomorrow, then players will get three days off for Christmas, but attitude has been good. The intensity has been good," Saban said, via Saturday Down South. "Obviously, this has been a real opportunity for some of the younger guys to get a lot of reps with some of the defections that we’ve had, and I think it’s really, really good. I like the attitude of the team.”

Though this season won't end with a national championship, Alabama has a chance to finish the year on a high note.

Alabama and Kansas State will kick off at 12 p.m. ET this Saturday.