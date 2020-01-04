Lou Holtz: Alabama Was The “Best Team” In 2019

The College Football Playoff national title game is just over a week away. The Clemson Tigers are playing for a title once again, while the LSU Tigers are hoping to end Dabo Swinney’s run.

While Clemson and LSU will vie for college football’s crown, one former college coach and analyst thinks the best team isn’t playing for the title.

Former Notre Dame head coach and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz suggested LSU and Clemson were just “lucky.”

TMZ caught up with Holtz, who said that Alabama was the best team in the country.

Here’s what Holtz had to say, via TMZ:

“To me, Alabama was the best team but they aren’t going to be playing in the championship. To win it, you have to be lucky.”

Making it to the College Football Playoff does take a fair amount of luck. If LSU quarterback Joe Burrow or Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed time, they might not be in position to win a title.

After injuries to Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide didn’t have what it took to keep pace with LSU and then Auburn in the final week of the season.

LSU and Clemson are set to play for the title on January 13.