Alabama Can Make History At The NFL Draft This Year

After an incredible 2020 season, capped by a national championship, Alabama football quarterback Mac Jones played himself into the first-round conversation in the 2021 NFL Draft. He cemented himself there with a huge week at the Senior Bowl.

There’s still work to be done, but Jones looks like he’s close to a lock to go in the first-round. If he does, he’ll make some very impressive history for Alabama football.

Jones was in the same recruiting class as Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was the clear headliner, but Jones stuck it out with the Tide, backing up Jalen Hurts and then Tua when he took over. Even this year, it wasn’t immediately clear that he’d start over blue-chip freshman Bryce Young. He won the job, and put in one of the best seasons in Alabama history.

Tua went No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. If Jones goes in the first round, he’ll make Alabama football’s 2017 recruiting class the first in history to produce two different first-round picks at the position, going back to at least 2006.

#Alabama QB Mac Jones is projected as a 1st round pick as of now. If Jones is taken in the 1st round, it'll be the first time one program has had two 1st round QBs in the same recruiting class since ESPN started its rankings in 2006. Jones & Tua were both in Alabama's 2017 class — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) February 2, 2021

This isn’t terribly surprising. Many years, programs won’t sign more than one quarterback. There are only a small number of first-round quarterback picks every year.

Throw in the advent of the transfer portal, which has been especially popular for quarterbacks, and there probably won’t be too many other examples of this happening. Generally, if a quarterback has the talent to be a first-rounder, and he’s stuck behind other players, he’s not going to wait until his senior year to play. That’s no surprise, but it is a credit to Mac Jones that he stuck it out, and it paid off the way it did.

He’ll find out his NFL fate on April 29, when the draft starts.

[Tom VanHaaren]