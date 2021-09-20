Mac Jones Confirms Viral Nick Saban Joke Story

In one of the most unexpected stories you’ll hear, reports recently emerged that Alabama head coach Nick Saban loves making and hearing “deez nuts” jokes. Now, one of his former quarterbacks has weighed in.

Appearing on Merloni & Fauria on Monday, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed that Saban does, in fact, love “deez nuts” jokes. He said that Saban has been doing those jokes for a while but some of them have worn out.

“I think it’s kind of his thing. He’s been doing it for awhile. I think he maybe needs to get some new ones,” Jones said.

Jones’ statement falls in line with just about everyone who’s been talking about it over the past few days. Saban has all but admitted it himself.

“It’s to anyone’s imagination what ‘this’ is, what ‘these’ are,” Saban said last week. “It’s whatever you think it is. If you think it’s something bad, then it’s something bad. It doesn’t have to be anything bad.”

Nick Saban has always been a tough nut to crack when it comes to making jokes. He gets agitated by just about everything on the football field and gets even more upset by questions he doesn’t like.

But at least we know there’s one thing that can turn his perpetual frown upside down.

We may see some reporters break out one of those jokes the next time Saban gets agitated in a presser.