Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Respond To Heisman Trophy Questions

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith were the two top Heisman Trophy contenders and finalists heading into the Rose Bowl Game against Notre Dame today. There’s no way that changed after how they played.

Jones, Smith and running back Najee Harris were lights out against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish today. Jones threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to the Offensive MVP Smith.

After the game, the two Heisman Trophy finalists were asked about their Heisman chances. But in typical Nick Saban fashion, they weren’t taking the bait.

“That’s a rat-poison question,” Jones said, invoking a common parlance from his head coach.

DeVonta Smith was similarly mute on the subject. “Whatever happens happens,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to the next game.”

The votes for the 2020 Heisman Trophy are already in, so today’s game likely didn’t factor into the equation. But the game absolutely reiterated for everyone just why the two Alabama stars got as many votes as they did.

Jones went 25 of 30 for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-14 win over the Fighting Irish. He now has Alabama’s all-time single season passing yards record, passing the mark set by Tua Tagovailoa in 2018.

Smith already has most of Alabama’s receiving records and set the bar even higher with seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Will either of the Alabama stars win the Heisman Trophy?