Mac Jones Discusses His Huge Week At Senior Bowl

Although he didn’t see the field in the actual game on Saturday, Mac Jones had a stellar week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The former Alabama quarterback dazzled in practice earlier at the event, showing off his pinpoint accuracy. The recent national champion stood out amongst a talented quarterback group with some impressive throws during drills and full scrimmages.

During the Senior Bowl game on Saturday afternoon, Jones spoke about what he learned throughout the week. He also reflected on what he might’ve shown NFL scouts that could boost his draft stock in April.

“I’ve learned so much about NFL quarterback play and that’s really the biggest reason I wanted to come down,” he said on NFL Network. “… I think I showed [scouts] I’m a great leader and I love being in the huddle with those guys, making jokes and running plays to the best of our abilities. I like the huddle because you can verbalize everything and that’s what I showed.”

Mac Jones missed the game with a minor ankle injury that he suffered in practice during the week. Although he doesn’t consider it to be very serious, he decided to exercise caution, rather than risk something more severe.

“I didn’t want to take any big risks,” Jones said during the mid-game Senior Bowl interview. “But I definitely want to be out there. It’s hard for me to sit here and even do this, I’d rather be watching the game.”

The 2020 national champ reportedly met with three NFL teams earlier during the week in Mobile, Alabama: the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints. Apparently, Jones most enjoyed his meeting with New Orleans, which presents an interesting opportunity for the young quarterback. With Drew Brees likely headed off into the sunset, the rookie could inherit a ready-made situation with the Saints.

Most mock drafts and analysts list Jones as mid-first round prospect, meaning he’d probably be off the board before New Orleans is on the clock. Plenty of organizations in that range will still be looking for a new young quarterback.

After this week’s performance, it’s possible that Jones could shoot up draft boards and even crack the top-10.