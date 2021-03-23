Mac Jones Responds To The Talk About This Quarterback Class

Mac Jones had a golden opportunity to showcase his skillset in front of all 32 NFL teams this afternoon at Alabama’s pro day.

Despite posting 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final season, Jones is considered the fourth or fifth-best quarterback in this year’s class. However, that doesn’t seem to bother the Davey O’Brien Award winner.

Following his workout on Tuesday afternoon, Jones opened up about how his game compares to other quarterbacks available in this draft.

“I think it’s a really good quarterback class,” Jones said, via 247Sports. “I try to not pay too much attention to it and just focus on myself, but there’s some ballers out there. I’ve got a chance to watch a lot of their tape and they’re great players.

“I’m a different player. I do what I’m supposed to do, I do my job and do it to the best of my ability. So, I always say ‘You want me to throw the ball fast, I’ll throw the ball fast. You want me to throw the ball deep, I’ll throw the ball deep. So, I’m just going to do what the coach tells me and execute the offense.”

Jones doesn’t sound too worried about his NFL future, and neither is Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

When talking to the media this afternoon, Saban revealed why teams will fall in love with Jones, both as a quarterback and leader.

“I think you’re gonna fall in love with a guy that is really a hard worker. Good leader,” Saban said. “The guy is very committed to being the best player that he can be. He’s smart, he’s going to know the offense inside out. He makes quick decisions he’s got great judgment, and he’s very accurate with the ball. I think the combination of those things is going to make him a fine player to the next level.”

Jones is almost guaranteed to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, we’re just not sure which team will win the sweepstakes for him.