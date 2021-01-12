Mac Jones Says 2020 Alabama Is The Greatest Team Ever

Alabama capped off its magical 2020 season with a blowout win over Ohio State in the national championship game. The Crimson Tide were so dominant this season that it’s worth asking if they’re the greatest team ever assembled in college football history.

Well, Mac Jones certainly thinks the 2020 Alabama team is the best of all time. He didn’t hold back his boldest takes during his postgame press conference on Monday night.

“I think we’re the best team to ever play,” Jones said. “There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again.”

The Crimson Tide did play an SEC-only schedule during the regular season, which wouldn’t have been the case if college football teams weren’t playing in the middle of a pandemic.

Despite the challenge of playing SEC teams on a weekly basis, Jones finished this season with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

Mac Jones not mincing words: "I think we’re the best team to ever play. There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2021

This year’s Alabama team deserves a ton of praise for its performance this season, but are we sure it tops last season’s LSU squad?

As good as Jones was this season, Joe Burrow was even better in 2019. That being said, it would be fun to see what type of shootout would transpire if those two quarterbacks went head-to-head.

Though it might be premature to call this version of the Crimson Tide the best team ever, they deserve all the credit in the world for being dominant in a season of uncertainty.