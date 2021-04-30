Mac Jones Sends Clear Message About The Patriots

The New England Patriots have chosen their successor to Tom Brady: Alabama quarterback and national champion Mac Jones. And Jones couldn’t be more excited.

After being taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was invited to the big stage for a quick word with NFL Network. When asked to give his thoughts on going to New England, Jones declared that he always wanted to play for the Patriots. He praised New England as “the greatest franchise in NFL history.”

“This is what I wanted all along,” Jones declared. “I can’t wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history.”

Jones is coming off one of the greatest seasons for a quarterback in college football history. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions while completing a nation-leading 77.4-percent of his passes.

Alabama won the national title, and Jones finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Mac Jones may not be called upon to start from day one though. The team already has veterans Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham under contract. With both quarterbacks having another year in the system, they might be able to lead the team to a better season while Jones holds the clipboard.

In the long term though, the Patriots have made it pretty clear that Jones is their man. He’s the highest drafted Patriots quarterback since Drew Bledsoe all the way back in 1993.

The Patriots went 7-9 in 2020 – not bad considering how anemic the offense was at times. They don’t need to be that much better to have a winning record in 2021.

But maybe Mac Jones will be the one to lead them to their first post-Brady postseason.