Mac Jones Sends Message To Patriots QB Cam Newton

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots sat back and watched as the draft unfolded exactly how they wanted.

The Patriots appear to have chosen their successor to Tom Brady with the No. 15 overall pick. New England selected former Alabama quarterback and national champion Mac Jones.

After getting drafted by the Patriots, Jones made it clear he’s not upset that he “fell” in the draft all the way to No. 15. “This is what I wanted all along,” Jones declared. “I can’t wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history.”

He also added a message for Cam Newton, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots earlier this offseason. “It’s his show. I’m just there to support him and help out the team any way I can,” Jones said of Newton.

Jones is coming off one of the greatest seasons for a quarterback in college football history. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions while completing a nation-leading 77.4-percent of his passes.

He set the college football record for completion percentage all while playing most of the season without one of the team’s best wide receivers. Jaylen Waddle missed a majority of the season and Jones still put up insane numbers.

Patriots fans hope he’ll bring that same success to the NFL level.