Mac Jones Makes Official Decision On The Senior Bowl

Mac Jones entered the year looking to hold off a true freshman for the Alabama football starting quarterback job, and exits it as a Heisman finalist, a potential first round pick, and most importantly, a national champion. Now, he’ll look to shore up his draft stock at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Jones has accepted an invitation to the game in Mobile, its Twitter account confirmed today. He immediately becomes one of the biggest draws to the event, as he looks to navigate what will be a very competitive group of quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. We could have as many as five or six first-round picks at the position.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is widely considered the choice at No. 1 for the new look Jacksonville Jaguars. Urban Meyer will get the top quarterback prospect in almost a decade, to begin his NFL tenure. Behind him is the group of Justin Fields (Ohio State), Zach Wilson (BYU), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Kyle Trask (Florida), and Jones in some order.

We’re less than two weeks from seeing Jones at the Senior Bowl. The game is set to be played on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

There will be an impressive contingent making the trip from Tuscaloosa for the event. According to the Senior Bowl website, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte Brown, and long snapper Thomas Fletcher will all participate in the game. (It is unclear how much Dickerson will be able to participate given his recent season-ending knee injury).

Other quarterbacks who have accepted invites include Trask, Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks, Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Texas’ Sam Ehinger, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, and Wake Forest/Georgia’s Jamie Newman. It’s a pretty high profile group.

Mac Jones just wrapped up one of the most impressive seasons in Alabama football history, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, completing 77.4-percent of his throws on the year.