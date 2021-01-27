Mac Jones Is Impressing At The Senior Bowl Today

Mac Jones finished third in Heisman voting, and entered the first round picture for the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to his massive 2020 season. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, and led Alabama football to the national championship.

Trevor Lawrence is set to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beyond the former Clemson star, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are all in the mix to go in the top half of the first round. Mac Jones could be entering that discussion as well.

He is in Mobile, Ala. this week for the Senior Bowl. The annual game will be played on Saturday afternoon, but practices are also vital. It sounds like Jones is making quite the impression.

He’s connected with a few other SEC prospects, Georgia’s Tre’ McKitty, Florida’s Trevon Grimes, and LSU’s Racey McMath, as well as Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, for touchdowns this afternoon.

Another TD toss from Mac Jones at the @seniorbowl, this time to Trevon Grimes (Florida) during 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/VdQGKqzAzg — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 27, 2021

#Clemson WR Amari Rodgers continues to win jump balls in 1 on 1s. #Bama QB Mac Jones on the throw. pic.twitter.com/jZ2YLvtib8 — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 27, 2021

Mac Jones drops a late-practice dime to Georgia TE Tre’ McKitty. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/a2ZqewBw4L — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 27, 2021

Obviously, Jones had a ton to work with at Alabama. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle is as good as it gets in terms of wide receiver pairs at the college level, Najee Harris is among college football’s best running backs, and his offensive line was stacked with future pro players. Things will get tougher if he’s selected by a team with a need at quarterback in the first round, but it sounds like he’s answering some questions today.

Mac Jones has been very impressive during team portions today. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 27, 2021

Many projections have Mac Jones at around the mid-first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. We’ll see if a big Senior Day performance and draft prep period can move him into that competitive top 10 range.

