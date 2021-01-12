Mac Jones Was Asked About His NFL Draft Decision

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones capped off an incredible year in Tuscaloosa with a National Championship win on Monday night. After achieving nearly every accolade at the collegiate level, it’s time to wonder if the Crimson Tide senior will head to the NFL.

Reporters asked the star quarterback just that after Alabama ran away from Ohio State in the title game. Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the win, finishing an incredible 2020 campaign in style with a 52-24 Crimson Tide victory.

But the Alabama gunslinger remained non-committal when talking about his upcoming NFL draft decision. Jones answered as best he could on Monday night after the title game.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of distractions and stuff. My family has kind of handled all that. I’m just really happy to have won this game,” Jones said per 247Sports. “Even for us to focus with coaches leaving. We just locked in, gave everything we could to win this game. Obviously there’s decisions to be made. I’m going to make the best decision for me and my family. I put myself, I’m blessed to put myself in a position to do either one, come back or hopefully go to the NFL.”

Jones would have an opportunity to return to Tuscaloosa, but that would be shocking based on his draft stock. Many analysts consider the Alabama star to be one of the top quarterback prospects in a talented class.

And for good reason. Jones exploded onto the national scene with his year after spending a two seasons on the bench behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. The Alabama junior ended the 2020 campaign with a baffling 77.4 completion percentage, 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Combined with a 13-0 record, that’s not too shabby of a year. The next logical move would be to give the pros a shot.

But the NFL draft decision can wait a few days. For the time being, Jones will celebrate with his title-winning team and reflect on another successful Alabama season.

“We’ll discuss that this week and see what my plan is,” Jons said. “In terms of legacy, I mean, I just think it’s cool. Just the class that we had coming in, the four teams that I played on throughout my career here, I just am so blessed to be on each team. Two national championships, one kind of watching from the sideline, one getting a chance to play. It just goes to show that anything is possible. When you put your mind to something, believe in your teammates and coaches, you can get things done.”