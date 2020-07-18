Madden 21 has released Alabama’s NFL rookie ratings ahead of the 2020 season.

EA Sports will be releasing the latest edition of its NFL video-game franchise later this year. Madden 21 will be released to the general public on Aug. 25, just weeks before the NFL’s opening week.

Alabama fans will be able to play with several former Tide stars in the game. Most notably, players can virtually head to the Sunshine State to play as Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins. Tua isn’t the only Alabama rookie that’ll be featured in Madden 21.

There will be nine Alabama NFL rookies in the league this year, including: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Henry Ruggs, WR Jerry Jeudy, S Xavier McKinney, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Jedrick Wills, DE Raekwon Davis, CB Trevon Diggs and LB Anfernee Jennings. Each has been rated by EA Sports. You can find Alabama’s NFL rookie ratings below, courtesy of 247Sports.

WR Henry Ruggs – 76 overall WR Jerry Jeudy – 75 overall S Xavier McKinney – 74 overall LB Terrell Lewis – 74 overall QB Tua Tagovailoa – 73 overall OT Jedrick Wills – 73 overall DE Raekwon Davis – 71 overall CB Trevon Diggs – 69 overall LB Anfernee Jennings – 67 overall

Alabama fans will be surprised to find Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the highest-rated ‘Bama rookie in Madden 21. That honor goes to Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who received a 76 overall rating.

Ruggs – one of four star receivers for the Tide last season – is joined by Jerry Jeudy in the NFL this year. Jeudy will suit up for the Denver Broncos later this season. Jeudy received a 75 overall grade by EA Sports.

Despite Tua Tagovailoa’s lower-than-expected rating, there’s no doubt college football fans will rush to play as the former Alabama quarterback in Madden 21.