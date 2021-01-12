Mark May Has A 2-Word Message Before The National Title

Mark May is no longer an analyst on ESPN, but his long-standing beef with Ohio State fans is very much alive and well.

May lived for tweaking the Buckeyes during his stay at the Worldwide Leader. He’s still doing it these days, even minutes before Ohio State plays in the national championship game.

As the clock continued to count down toward the kickoff of Ohio State-Alabama, May tweeted “Roll Tide” to his more than 84,000 followers.

ROLL TIDE! — Mark May (@mark_may) January 12, 2021

In reality, Ohio State fans are probably much more focused on more important things right now. Gotta commend May for sticking to the bit though.

While May may not believe in the Buckeyes, his former colleague Lee Corso does. Corso just donned a Brutus head on ESPN to announce his pick for tonight’s game.

Ohio State-Alabama will kick off momentarily on the Worldwide Leader.