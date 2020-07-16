Matt Leinart Names College Football’s ‘Top Impact’ Freshman

Two years ago, Trevor Lawrence took the country by storm as a freshman. Last season, we saw Sam Howell and Kedon Slovis put up dominant numbers in their first year playing at the collegiate level. So, who will be the next freshman quarterback to make an impact?

Former USC legend Matt Leinart recently shared his thoughts on this year’s freshmen class on Big Noon Kickoff. He also predicted which freshman will have the biggest impact on the 2020 season.

Leinart believes Alabama freshman Bryce Young will be a player to watch as the season progresses. Even if he doesn’t win the starting job over Mac Jones, the five-star quarterback will apparently have an impact on Alabama’s season – according to Leinart.

We’ve seen a similar story play out before for the Crimson Tide. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t see much action during his freshman season at Alabama, but he definitely made the biggest impact by throwing a game-winning touchdown in the national championship game.

Here’s what Leinart said about Young on Big Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports:

“He said his ability to absorb the playbook, granted they’re not practicing full go with live defenses coming at you, but his ability to absorb the playbook and understand what they were trying to do, it sets up for success for him. Whether Mac Jones starts the season or not, Bryce Young will have an impact on Alabama’s season this year for sure.”

Young is the No. 2 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports. Eventually, the Alabama coaching staff will have to see what he’s made of.

Most projections have Jones winning the starting job due to his familiarity with the system. He did a fine job replacing Tagovailoa last season, throwing for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This quarterback situation in Tuscaloosa is worth monitoring throughout the fall.