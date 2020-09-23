On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC revealed the media’s preseason picks for the 2020 season. If they come to fruition, we’ll get an incredible matchup for the conference championship in December.

It shouldn’t really surprise many fans at this moment, but the media is picking Alabama to win the SEC West. Although it’s tough to dismiss LSU since it’s coming off a national championship, the reality is Alabama has too much talent returning for this fall.

Mac Jones has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, such as Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. As a matter of fact, all three offensive playmakers were named to the media’s preseason first-team All-SEC squad.

Moving over to the SEC East, the media is predicting Florida to edge out Georgia for the division title. The Gators have one of the best quarterbacks in the country returning for this season in Kyle Trask, meanwhile the Bulldogs are in a state of unknown since JT Daniels hasn’t been cleared yet for their season opener.

Florida hasn’t made it to the SEC Championship since 2016, but clearly the media believes Dan Mullen will take the program back to the promised land.

Here’s how this year’s SEC preseason media poll looks:

SEC preseason media poll Eastern

1-Florida (53 1st place votes)

2-Georgia (43)

3-Tennessee

4-Kentucky

5-S. Carolina

6-Missouri

7-Vanderbilt



Western

1-Alabama (86)

2-LSU (8)

3-Auburn

4-Texas A&M (2)

5-Ole Miss

(Tie)Miss St

7-Arkansas



Champ

Alabama 77 votes, UGA 7, LSU 7, UF 5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2020

It’s fascinating to see Texas A&M receive two first-place votes by the media. Perhaps this will be the year that Jimbo Fisher shows he can win in the SEC.

SEC fans are in for a treat this weekend, as the conference-only schedule will officially kick off this Saturday.