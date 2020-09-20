Megan Rapinoe Reacts To College Star Kneeling For The Anthem

The University of Alabama’s women’s soccer team faced some backlash this week when players decided to kneel for the national anthem.

Several Crimson Tide players took a knee before Saturday’s game against Tennessee. While many support the right to kneel for the national anthem, there are of course some who strongly oppose it, and they are usually the most vocal.

There were reportedly about six people on each team who kneeled for the anthem on Saturday.

Several players and team managers kneel during the National Anthem at @Alabamasoccer. I counted about a half-dozen per side. (The photo is distant with an iPhone) pic.twitter.com/2SatGiLpEo — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) September 19, 2020

Alabama’s Taylor Morgan was among those who kneeled for the national anthem. The junior released a statement about her decision to kneel following the 3-1 win over Tennessee.

Morgan admitted that she and her teammates have received some hateful messages, but she called the kneeling “one of the easiest decisions that I’ve ever had to make.”

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe, who kneeled before a game in support of Colin Kaepernick, is standing behind Morgan and her teammates.

“We are with you,” she wrote in response to Morgan. “Keep walking in that strength, and doing the right thing. #BlackLivesMatter.”

We are with you @taylormorgz keep walking in that strength, and doing the right thing. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/bpPqBbmqOT — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 20, 2020

Alabama’s head coach was supportive of his players, too.

“Our message to the team was, ‘You are adults, and if you have a personal opinion, we support your right to express it,’” Alabama coach Wes Hart said, via the Tuscaloosa News. “I didn’t try to make too much out of it, and my approach will be to continue to go forward with mutual respect and love for each other.”