Mel Kiper’s Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and yet, the Alabama product remains a projected top-five selection.

Despite all his accomplishments with the Crimson Tide, the reality is teams might be concerned with Tagovailoa’s injury history. He’s still recovering from a brutal hip injury that he suffered during this past college football season.

While there are plenty of landing spots that may work out for Tagovailoa, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Miami Dolphins present the best situation for the Alabama quarterback.

Kiper’s reasoning as to why the Dolphins make sense for Tagovailoa is because they can redshirt him and start Ryan Fitzpatrick if they have to.

“You can bring Tua along, if he’s ready, fine, give him some playing time,” Kiper said. “If he’s not, you put him on the shelf for a year and you get him ready for season No. 2 in the NFL for a guy that certainly, as a pure quarterback, is as good as it gets coming out of the collegiate ranks in a lot of years.”

Here’s the full explanation from Kiper:

My thoughts on why I projected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins at No. 5 in my 2020 Mock Draft 1.0. pic.twitter.com/wJpXzJWz8L — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 24, 2020

Kiper has compared Tagovailoa to Drew Brees, who is bound to be a Hall of Famer. Both are somewhat undersized but are extremely accurate with the football.

Tagovailoa finished his college career with 7,442 passing yards and 87 touchdowns. He’ll certainly be one of the most exciting rookies to watch next season.