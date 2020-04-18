Mel Kiper Jr. Names Alabama Star As Top NFL Draft Sleeper

The 2020 NFL Draft is fast approaching. With just a few days left to evaluate prospects, draft expert Mel Kiper believes he’s found the top “sleeper” prospect in the 2020 draft – Alabama star corner Jared Mayden.

Nick Saban and the Tide have had immense success in sending players to the NFL over the years. Tua Tagovailoa is Alabama’s draft headliner this year. But teams shouldn’t be sleeping on Mayden.

The former 4-star prospect had a breakout season in 2019, coming up with 59 tackles and four picks.

Kiper believes Mayden is worth a late-round pick given the Tide corner had a chance to play under Saban.

“I’ll give you a guy out of the SEC, and (Senior Bowl director) Jim Nagy mentioned him as being a surprise he wasn’t invited to the Combine, is Jared Mayden out of Alabama,” Kiper said, via 247Sports. “Coming from that program, you know you’re well coached with Nick Saban. He coaches up those DBs. That’s what he does. He works them hard. He drives them hard. Jared Mayden as a late-round pick certainly has an opportunity to make a football team and be a definite contributor.”

You can’t go wrong drafting an Alabama prospect.