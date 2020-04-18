Mel Kiper Suggests Patriots Could Trade Up For QB If 1 “Falls”

As the NFL Draft inches closer it appears there are legitimate concerns regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history. Some teams have completely removed the former Alabama quarterback from their board.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the top quarterback prospect in the country. A season-ending hip injury certainly changed the way analysts viewed him. Nonetheless, it’s almost a certainty that he’ll hear his name during the first round of the draft.

It’s unclear as to which teams will make a run at Tagovailoa in the top 10, but apparently New England could express interest if he slides down the board.

According to Mel Kiper, the Patriots could be aggressive if Tagovailoa falls to the middle of the first round. He believes the team is doing its due diligence on the left-handed gunslinger leading up to the draft.

Mel Kiper Jr. on @OMFonWEEI: Patriots doing due diligence with Tua Tagovailoa, could be aggressive if he slips https://t.co/cB9ijhHxXd — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 18, 2020

Replacing a legendary quarterback in Tom Brady with an elite prospect like Tagovailoa would be quite the transition for the Patriots.

Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are currently the only quarterbacks on New England’s roster. It’s possible that Bill Belichick has confidence in Stidham as the team’s future starter, but it’d be tough to pass up on Tagovailoa if the opportunity presents itself.

