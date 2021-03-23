Mel Kiper Clarifies What He Meant About Mac Jones, Tom Brady

Mel Kiper Jr. made some noise earlier this offseason when he compared incoming rookie Mac Jones to the greatest quarterback of all time: Tom Brady.

“I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss, in late February. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Kiper’s comments have made the rounds over the last month, sparking mixed reactions from those around the NFL. The comparison has also generated enough buzz that the ESPN draft analyst felt the need to clarify himself.

“I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying that a few quarterbacks are ‘Tom Brady-like,’ but I’m really talking about accurate, tall pocket passers,” Kiper wrote in his “Mock Draft 3.0” on ESPN. “I’m not predicting that these guys are going to become Hall of Famers. When I watch Jones, I can see some of the traits that have made Brady so good for so long. Jones is a pinpoint thrower who can manipulate the pocket and find targets down the field. He is a leader in the locker room too. This is a good fit.”

Mock Draft 3.0: Filling needs after free agency, and how I see all 32 first-round picks right now.https://t.co/PrYz4dVsv8 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) March 23, 2021

Jones did put together one of the most impressive seasons from a college quarterback in recent memory. He completed over 77 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to Alabama’s National Championship win.

The 22-year-old obviously has a long way to go until he can match Brady’s historic NFL resume, but with a team like the Patriots, he could be well suited to do so.

Jones will complete his Pro Day on Tuesday and be one step closer to starting his professional career.