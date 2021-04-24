Michael Irvin Names The No. 1 Wide Receiver In 2021 Draft

This year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent at wide receiver. As a result, there have been countless debates about who’s the top wideout in this class.

DeVonta Smith has a strong argument due to the numbers he put up this past season at Alabama. He had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Ja’Marr Chase also deserves to be in the conversation despite opting out of the 2020 season. Back in 2019, he had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Michael Irvin revealed who he believes is the best wideout in the 2021 class during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. The Hall of Famer is currently giving his vote to Chase.

“If I have to name who’s the best, I’m probably going to put out Ja’Marr Chase,” Irvin said, via 247Sports. “But remember this — remember this, now — very different times, very different times. People are drafted for specific reasons. Last year, Henry Ruggs went first off the board and I thought he was the fourth-best receiver in the game. I thought CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and surely Justin Jefferson were better. But Ruggs and his speed went first. This year’s different. You’ve got speed in DeVonta Smith and I think a better football player. DeVonta Smith reminds me of a lot of a young DeSean Jackson, who I would always say — we look for track guys who can play football, these guys are football players that have track speed.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay also believes Chase is the best wide receiver in this year’s class.

It’s worth revisiting the point that Irvin brought up about teams’ draft strategies. If certain general managers are searching strictly for speed, a prospect like Jaylen Waddle could come off the board before Chase or Smith.

That being said, most analysts believe Chase will be the first wide receiver drafted next Thursday. He could go as early as fifth to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Do you think Ja’Marr Chase should be the first receiver taken in this year’s draft?