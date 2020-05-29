Michael Vick Has Bold QB Comparison For Tua Tagovailoa

One of the biggest concerns regarding Tua Tagovailoa is whether or not a left-handed quarterback can have success in today’s game. Michael Vick is the last southpaw to start at a high level in the NFL.

Vick appeared on The Herd this Friday to talk about a few NFL topics. Toward the end of his segment, he was asked about Tagovailoa and how long it might take for him to start on the Miami Dolphins.

Even though many analysts expect the Dolphins to sit Tagovailoa for this year and essentially make it a redshirt season, Vick truly believes we’ll see the Alabama product on the field by the start of the regular season. He also unveiled his bold player comparison for the 22-year-old gunslinger.

“It won’t be long, I expect him to be the starter Week 1,” Vick said on The Herd. “I’m excited. Just watching him throw the football there, he reminds me of Steve Young.”

.@ColinCowherd: Would you play Tua early?@MichaelVick: You've got to play him early… I expect him to be the starter Week 1. Just watching him throw the football there, he reminds me of Steve Young pic.twitter.com/NGFJxQAqdJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 29, 2020

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that Tagovailoa was compared to a legendary quarterback. Throughout the draft process, the former Alabama quarterback was being compared to Drew Brees due to their accuracy and height.

When it comes to Tagovailoa and Young, the biggest similarity is that they’re both left-handed. Their playing styles aren’t too similar on tape, but Miami fans should be thrilled with that comparison made by Vick.

If Tagovailoa has as much success as Young did in the NFL, the Dolphins will have a great chance to win their first championship since 1974.