Mike Leach Offers Up His Opinion On Alabama’s Nick Saban

In just a few days, No. 1 Alabama will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC showdown.

The Crimson Tide are hoping to get back in the win column after losing their first game of the season over the weekend. Nick Saban and the Tide lost a heartbreaker to the Texas A&M Aggies on a last-second field goal.

Up next is a battle against Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Before Saturday’s game kicks off, Leach was asked about his counterpart in this weekend’s game.

Here’s what Leach had to say about Nick Saban, via 247Sports:

“I have known him for quite a while,” Leach said. “I have always thought he evaluates really well. He’s in a position where he can get pretty much anybody, but I think he evaluates which ones to take very well. The other thing is he’s not afraid to tell somebody no or push somebody hard. Occasionally, someone will get a five-star Parade All-American and then he’s afraid to coach him. Coach Saban is not afraid to coach that guy and push that guy. I have always thought the strongest things he did was evaluate and push guys.”

Saban won’t be afraid to be tough on his team heading into their showdown with Mississippi State this weekend.

Alabama and Mississippi State kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.