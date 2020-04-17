Miller Moss, No. 8 QB In 2021 Class, Announces 4 Finalists

One of the top quarterbacks from the 2021 recruiting class announced major news on Thursday night. Miller Moss trimmed his list of suitors down to four programs.

Moss isn’t just one of the best pro-style quarterbacks the country has to offer, he’s one of the best overall recruits. He’s ranked as the No. 48 recruit in the nation and No. 8 signal-caller, per 247Sports.

Two dozen teams showed interest in Moss, but only four of those schools have a shot at landing him. Those four programs are Alabama, LSU, UCLA and USC.

It’s an interesting blend of SEC powerhouses and Pac-12 programs. Moss is from California, so it makes sense as to why UCLA and USC remain in the sweepstakes. After all, the Trojans have a lot of history when it comes to producing NFL quarterbacks.

247Sports has compared Moss to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, which just goes to show how much potential he has.

Moss hasn’t released a timetable for when he could announce his final decision. He wants to visit these four remaining programs before he commits anywhere.

Fortunately for Moss, he still has plenty of time to speak with coaches and get a better feel for each school.