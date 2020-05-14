Miller Moss, Elite 2021 QB Recruit, Might Have To Re-Classify

Miller Moss is currently set to be one of the better class of 2021 quarterbacks in the country. Instead, he may be coming to college football far sooner than expected.

High school football in Moss’ native California is at real risk of shutting down. That would cost Moss, and numerous other major recruits, their senior seasons. As a result, he may considering a very late reclassification up to the 2020 class, and a commitment, per reports.

According to 247Sports, Moss prepared for this possibility. The site reports that he loaded up his spring course load, opening the possibility of an early graduation.

“First thing I want to say, it’s 100 percent my desire to play my senior year,” Moss told the recruiting site yesterday, according to the report. “That’s where my heart lies. There is a lot I want to accomplish in high school, I feel like there is a lot left for me to do, and I want to have a senior experience with the guys I’ve worked with on my high school team to this point.”

Miller Moss says his strong preference is to stay in high school and play out his senior year. “The only way I would [reclassify] is if the high school season is canceled and even if the high school season is canceled it’s not a guarantee,” he told 247.

If he does make that big move, we have a decent idea of where he could end up. Both major Los Angeles schools, UCLA and USC, made his final four in April, along with Alabama and LSU. Moss says the two Pac-12 programs are unclear what is in store for this coming season, while the SEC powers are confident they’ll play.

He also suggested the possibility of playing high school ball in Arizona, where he had family.

247 ranks Moss at No. 51 in the country, and No. 5 among pro-style quarterbacks.