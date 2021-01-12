Najee Harris Had Great Answer To Question About Ohio State’s Defense

Most answers during post-game press conferences are very bland. On occasion, however, an athlete will give fans some really great insight, or at the very least, an entertaining perspective on the game they just played. That was certainly the case with Najee Harris after last night’s national championship win for Alabama football.

Harris, who had a breakout season as Alabama’s true bellcow in 2020, had another big performance on Monday night. He carried the ball 22 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and did some significant damage through the air, catching seven passes for 79 yards and an additional score.

DeVonta Smith got most of the accolades, and for good reason. His 215 yards and three touchdowns—all in the first half–really broke this game open for the Crimson Tide. After Smith left with a hand injury early in the third quarter, more onus was put on Mac Jones and Najee Harris, and both delivered.

It wasn’t easy though. When asked how he was “effortlessly” able to “expose the holes” in Ohio State’s defensive front, Harris pushed back on that idea in a major way, giving the Buckeyes a lot of credit for “blowing his ass up.”

Hell of a quote from Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/xTMilmKxyR — Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 12, 2021

You don’t always get that kind of candor from a star athlete after a big game, but Harris wanted to make sure everyone knew what a hard fought game it was, even after a 52-24 win for Alabama football. That may not wind up consoling Ohio State too much today, but fans and media should appreciate it.

Also damn that’s an amazing quote from Najee Harris. He gives credit to the opponent, explains the scheme and what they exploited, and then again gives credit to the opponent. It’s great! — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 12, 2021

Players are always complemented when they go into detail like this. Think back to Deshaun Watson’s impressive breakdowns of opposing defenses last year.

A major reason why why have these press conferences is to get players’ sides of things and learn the ins and outs of what we just witnessed on the field. It is understandable that players are often guarded, and coaches don’t want to reveal anything tactically, but moments like this are truly a breath of fresh air.

[Jason Priestas]