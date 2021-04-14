Latest Health Update For Alabama Stars Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith

Alabama superstars and NFL first-round hopefuls RB Najee Harris and WR DeVonta Smith have been dealing with a few injuries leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, things are looking up for the two national champions. He reported on Wednesday that both players have “positive medical reports” after undergoing a medical visit to Indianapolis this past week.

Harris, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has checked out and has “no concerns” heading into the draft. Rapoport predicted that the injury shouldn’t affect his draft status.

The news was similarly good for Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who has been dealing with a dislocated finger and torn ligaments in his hand from an injury suffered during the national championship. Rapoport said that the hand is healing just fine and has no issues ahead.

Two positive medical reports for two #Bama top prospects after a visit to Indy:

— RB Najee Harris’ ankle checked out well with no concerns & shouldn't affect his stock, sources say.

— WR Devonta Smith’s dislocated finger with torn ligaments is healing fine with no issues ahead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris are both considered top prospects at their respective positions.

Harris had a record-setting year for the Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama’s all-time leading rusher in the process. He is widely expected to be the first running back taken and could even go in the first round.

As for Smith, he just had arguably the best season for a receiver in college football history. But despite his own record-setting, Heisman-winning career, he might be the second receiver off the board after LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

Both of them are still expected to be stellar pros though. And we can’t wait to see where they go later this month.

