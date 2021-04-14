The Spun

Latest Health Update For Alabama Stars Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National ChampionshipMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alabama superstars and NFL first-round hopefuls RB Najee Harris and WR DeVonta Smith have been dealing with a few injuries leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, things are looking up for the two national champions. He reported on Wednesday that both players have “positive medical reports” after undergoing a medical visit to Indianapolis this past week.

Harris, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has checked out and has “no concerns” heading into the draft. Rapoport predicted that the injury shouldn’t affect his draft status.

The news was similarly good for Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who has been dealing with a dislocated finger and torn ligaments in his hand from an injury suffered during the national championship. Rapoport said that the hand is healing just fine and has no issues ahead.

DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris are both considered top prospects at their respective positions.

Harris had a record-setting year for the Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama’s all-time leading rusher in the process. He is widely expected to be the first running back taken and could even go in the first round.

As for Smith, he just had arguably the best season for a receiver in college football history. But despite his own record-setting, Heisman-winning career, he might be the second receiver off the board after LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

Both of them are still expected to be stellar pros though. And we can’t wait to see where they go later this month.

