Najee Harris Had Special Virtual Meeting Before National Title

Najee Harris hurdles his defender.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaps cornerback Nick McCloud #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Najee Harris had a special virtual meeting with U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe ahead of Monday’s title game.

Harris has made it well known he’s a die-hard fan of Rapinoe. Rapinoe’s a fan of Harris as well.

Ahead of Alabama’s semifinal showdown with Notre Dame, Rapinoe requested Harris hurdle a Fighting Irish defender. The Alabama back delivered when he leapt over a Fighting Irish defender.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe orchestrated a virtual meeting between Harris and Rapinoe to talk about the hurdle ahead of Monday night’s title game, and it’s awesome. Check it out below.

We’re excited to see what else Najee Harris has in store for Monday’s national championship.

Harris and the Crimson Tide will meet Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Buckeyes rolled over Clemson 49-28 to advance to Monday’s game. Alabama, meanwhile, cruised to a 31-14 win over the Fighting Irish.

It’s been a special season for Harris and the Tide. In most seasons, Harris would’ve won the Heisman this year for his incredible play throughout the season, but his own teammates stole the spotlight a bit too often.

Quarterback Mac Jones was sensational, and his receiver DeVonta Smith was even better. Harris, Jones and Smith will look to put on a show against the Ohio State Buckeyes Monday night.

There’s no doubt U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe will be watching closely. Perhaps Harris has another hurdle in store for Monday night’s game.


