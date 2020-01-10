There’s no question that Alabama is losing key players to the NFL Draft, but it’s also going to have a handful of notable starters returning. Running back Najee Harris is the latest member of the Crimson Tide to reportedly make his decision.

Harris is coming off a strong season at Alabama, as he finished with 1,224 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, it appears that Harris will return to Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

According to Chris Breece of CBS 42, the Alabama coaching staff has been informed that Harris will not declare for the upcoming draft.

This would be tremendous news for the Crimson Tide, especially since they’ll be losing several playmakers on offense. Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa are all heading to the NFL.

Harris wouldn’t be the only star player returning to Alabama. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and left tackle Alex Leatherwood will be back for next season.

Lots of speculation on RB Najee Harris. I’m told Najee has informed the coaching staff that he is returning for a senior season at #Alabama #RollTide — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) January 10, 2020

Alabama is going to be ranked inside the top 10 regardless if Harris returns or leaves for the NFL. That being said, it’d be a nice luxury for Nick Saban if his offense has a all-purpose back it can rely on for the 2020 season.

Harris hasn’t officially announced his intentions for next season, but this is definitely an encouraging update for Alabama.