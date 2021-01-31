Najee Harris’ Quads Went Viral At This Week’s Senior Bowl

Especially considering the cancelation of the 2021 in-person NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl was a great way for players to show off their pro potential. Alabama running back Najee Harris certainly looked the part this week.

Lower-body strength is obviously paramount as a running back prospect. Before Saquon Barkley was drafted second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the football world was sent into a frenzy over the size of the Penn State RB’s legs — dubbing him the “Quad Father.”

Now, it looks like Harris is challenging that crown.

Photos of the projected first-rounder’s quads before from this week’s practices are now trending on Twitter.

Najee Harris' quads alone make him a first-round lock pic.twitter.com/XXwLmU2VYZ — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 27, 2021

Saquon Barkey and AJ Dillon have a new challenger in the quad game. Alabama RB Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/XWcTqjzJGZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2021

Najee Harris didn’t need to play in today’s game to prove his worth as an NFL prospect. At the request of his agent, Harris only participated in pregame workouts. Despite missing out on the in-game action, the 6-foot-2, 230 lbs RB impressed with his physical stature and other measurable skill sets.

After suffering an ankle injury in Alabama’s national championship win, Harris’ agent reportedly wanted him to skip the event altogether. But, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, Harris wanted to be there no matter what.

“The fact that he’s even here in pads tells you everything you need to know about Harris,” McShay said on his First Draft podcast. “I’ve said it before. His ankle was a grapefruit coming off of that national championship game. Jim Nagy had to basically tell him, ‘listen there is no pressure. You don’t have to play. Just show up and interview and do whatever you want.’ And he’s like, ‘no, no, you’re not talking to my agent right now. You’re talking to me. And I’m telling you that I’m going to show up and I’m going to do everything that I physically can do.’”

Many draft analysts have Harris and Clemson RB Travis Etienne as their top running backs in the class. McShay believes this showing of commitment to the game propels Harris to the No. 1 position.

“That’s why, in my opinion, he’s the No. 1 running back even with Travis Etienne, who’s a great player as well. Both guys could wind up going in the first round.”