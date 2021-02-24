Najee Harris Explains Why He Says “War Eagle” To Alabama Fans

As a California native, it took Alabama running back Najee Harris a little bit of time to fully appreciate just how passionate Crimson Tide fans are about their team. And he wasn’t above trolling his own fans from time to time.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Harris revealed that at times the fans could be exhausting by saying “Roll Tide” to him everywhere he went. So he decided to have a little fun by occasionally invoking the Auburn mantra “War Eagle” back to them.

“I knew that football was taken seriously there but I did not know the fans would be that damn crazy,” Harris said. “Sometimes when I’m just getting food… they interrupt me and say ‘Roll Tide Najee!’ So sometimes… I’ll be like ‘Well, War Eagle!'”

Harris joked that some Alabama fans would get outraged when he said that. “They’d be like, ‘Well hold on now. You’re wearing the wrong colors,'” Harris said.

Coming from Cali @ohthatsNajee22 had some surprises coming to the #SEC & @AlabamaFTBL "I knew that football was taken seriously there but I did not know the fans would be that damn crazy" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/GmDqybW1b5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 24, 2021

Najee Harris quickly and easily made it up to the fans he teased though. He became the team’s all-time leading rusher after four incredible seasons, and helped them to two national titles.

And Harris made sure to make a statement in the Iron Bowl too. In three games against Auburn, Harris had 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, plus another 60 receiving yards.

Najee Harris will go down as one of the all-time great running backs in Alabama history. And deservedly so.

He’ll be representing the Crimson Tide in the NFL for years to come once he gets drafted.