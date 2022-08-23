NASCAR Announces Groundbreaking Collegiate Sponsorship News

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal prior to the game against Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We've already seen NASCAR get involved in the NIL game in college football. Now, the company has inked a landmark endorsement deal.

According to Sports Business Journal, NASCAR has signed a contract to sponsor Alabama's athletic department.

"It’s a one-year deal from this summer through next, though NASCAR did not reveal how much it is spending," SBJ wrote. "It grants NASCAR rights use to Alabama’s IP; in-venue and experiential activation opportunities; social and digital media integration; and first-party data that the racing body will use to try to drive ticket sales."

Elements of the agreement reportedly include radio spots, marketing and advertising in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa and "in-venue LED board inventory and 'NASCAR Drive Summary' videoboard features at all seven home football games."

A similar LED-board arrangement is planned for Alabama basketball home games, sponsorship of the department's weekly radio show and social media promotion.

Depending on how well this deal works out, and we have no reason to think it won't be fruitful for both parties, it wouldn't be a shock to see NASCAR reup with the Crimson Tide or branch out to other universities.

Other companies and organizations could follow suit as well.