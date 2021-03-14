Nate Oats Had A NSFW Message For LSU After The SEC Championship

Ten teams took to the court on Selection Sunday with five conference titles to still sort out. Among the games to be played was the SEC Championship between Alabama and LSU.

The Tigers and the top-seeded Crimson Tide went back and forth all afternoon, with the game coming down to the last possession. LSU ultimately couldn’t convert on a put-back attempt and Alabama escaped with a 80-79 victory, capturing their second SEC title of the season.

Immediately following the miss from LSU, the ESPN broadcast cut over to Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats who was seen pumping his arms in the air and celebrating a huge victory. He then appeared to turn to Will Wade and the Tigers bench and used a few choice words to sum up his feelings on the win.

Take a look, via Matt Jones:

Nate Oats seemed to have something not so nice to say to LSU’s Will Wade pic.twitter.com/cBDUaxjjrP — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 14, 2021

Nate Oats with the “Get the F%^& out of here” to LSU right after the buzzer sounded. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2021

Oats’ reaction isn’t surprising given the rivalry between the two programs and schools. Prior to Sunday’s game, the two teams had to be separated after players got involved in a shouting match at mid-court. Officials got the situation under control and the game went off without a hitch, but both teams clearly wanted the win.

Alabama (24-6, 16-2 SEC) emerged victorious to become the conference tournament champions to add to their regular season title. Four different players scored in double digits and the Crimson Tide will ride some momentum into the NCAA Tournament next week. Oats and his team have deep-run potential and with their depth will be a team to watch later this month.

LSU will also be headed to Indianapolis and still has plenty to proud of. After an 18-9 season, the Tigers are projected to land a No. 7 seed, according to Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology predictions.

Tune-in to the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET tonight to see where Alabama and LSU land in the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

