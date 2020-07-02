NCAA Football Simulator Predicts Outcome For Alabama-Auburn

Auburn shocked the college football world with its upset of Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl. Will the Crimson Tide avenge their loss to the Tigers this upcoming season?

SEC fans will have to wait a few more months to watch Alabama and Auburn take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But the popular video-game franchise, NCAA Football 14, gave fans a potential sneak-peek of the 2020 Iron Bowl on Thursday.

Despite the latest version of NCAA Football coming in 2014, 247Sports has updated the game to reflect the 2020 roster of each college football program. That means the 2014 video game now includes players like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

In this instance, Mac Jones and Bo Nix battled it out in the NCAA Football 14 simulation on Thursday. In 247Sports’ latest simulation, Alabama avenged its 2019 Iron Bowl loss in a major way, beating the Auburn Tigers 45-13. Take a look at some of the highlights in the tweet below.

This is the ninth and most lopsided 2020 college football game 247Sports has simulated. A few of the other notable 247Sports’ simulations include Michigan beating Ohio State 51-32, Florida narrowly taking down LSU 24-23 and USC upsetting Oregon 40-35.

Fortunately for Auburn fans, this is just a simulation. But the odds are in Alabama’s favor ahead of the 2020 season. The Tigers lost key defensive pieces from last season including No. 7 overall NFL Draft pick Derrick Brown. Bo Nix will have to improve his play if Auburn is going to take down Alabama for a second-straight season.

As for the Tide, Mac Jones is the projected starter. But watch out for five-star freshman Bryce Young, who could wind up beating Jones for the starting gig.