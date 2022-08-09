New Book Reveals The 1 Loss That Made Nick Saban Cry

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches his team take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium September 22, 2007 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Georgia defeated Alabama 26-23 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

AL.com sports editor John Talty released "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban" on Tuesday. This book covers Nick Saban's rise to greatness at Alabama.

At one point in Talty's book, it reveals which loss made Saban cry during his Alabama career.

Former Alabama running back and kick returner Christion Jones said Saban was brought to tears after the team's loss to Auburn on Nov. 30, 2013.

Of course, Alabama's 2013 meeting against Auburn ended with the iconic "Kick Six."

"You walk in and everyone is crying. Fifty percent crying and 50 percent tearing up,” Jones said. “Coach Saban was in tears — he could barely talk. His face was red. Everyone was emotional; it was a funeral moment."

Saban has rebounded fairly well since that loss to Auburn. However, he's so dedicated to his craft that devastating losses like the 2013 Iron Bowl probably sting to this day.

Alabama owns a 48-37-1 record in the Iron Bowl and has won the past two meetings.

We'll see Auburn and Alabama square off on Nov. 26 in Tuscaloosa.