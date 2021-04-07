Earlier this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world with a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 in the 2021 draft.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers traded the No. 12 overall pick and a third-round pick from the 2021 draft along with first rounds picks from the 2022 and 2023 drafts to make the selection.

Over the past week, all reports have linked the 49ers move up in the draft to former Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has found success with similar quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan.

However, 49ers fans aren’t thrilled with the prospect of passing on some of the other top quarterbacks in the draft. Some fans would rather have Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

NFL analyst and longtime 49ers fan Matt Miller had a blunt message for fans currently criticizing the pick – that hasn’t even been made yet.

“I can’t wait for all these 49ers fans mad about Mac Jones reports to immediately start defending him on April 29,” he said.

I can’t wait for all these 49ers fans mad about Mac Jones reports to immediately start defending him on April 29. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 7, 2021

He has a point.

49ers fans might not be happy that Mac Jones has the potential to go No. 3 overall. However, they’ll have to reach a point of acceptance at some point.

We’ll just have to wait and see who Shanahan and general manager John Lynch select at No. 3.