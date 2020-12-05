Mel Kiper Names The SEC’s Most ‘NFL-Ready’ Player

Last year, Alabama football had a pair of wide receivers go in the first round, in Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy. There is a very good chance that it will happen again, with Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If anything, Smith kind of flew under the radar a bit last year, even though he led the team with an incredible 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle went down with a season-ending injury over a month ago, and Smith has really stepped up in his absence this season.

On the year, he has a career-high 72 catches for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns, with another score on the ground. He’s really helped his own NFL Draft stock as well. Entering the season, he was seen as a potential first-round pick. Now, he might be the top receiver off the board in April.During an appearance on SEC Nation today, Kiper was asked his opinion on the most pro-ready player in the conference. He thinks Smith is making a serious argument.

“It’s hard not to go with Najee Harris, the running back out of Alabama, but I’m going to go with his teammate DeVonta Smith,” Kiper said, according to 247Sports. “Ja’Marr Chase opted out from LSU, thought he’d be the No. 1 receiver. Now DeVonta Smith is putting pressure on Chase. ‘Hey what about me? I’m out here playing. I’m performing every week. I’ve been consistent throughout my career. I’ve got 35 career touchdown catches, six or more catches in every game this season.’

“Spectacular route runner. I only saw one drop in the last four or five games. Nick Saban loves the kid,” ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst continued. “I think DeVonta Smith is a guy that’s going to come into the NFL and from the start and throughout his career, be one heck of a player and maybe a future Hall of Famer.”

Smith was already having an incredible season before Waddle went down. In the two games prior to the injury, he caught 13 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss, and followed it up with an 11/167/2 performance against Georgia, one of the best defenses in the country.

In the three Alabama football games since Waddle was knocked out for the season, he has 27 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. It honestly wouldn’t be crazy for him to start getting some Heisman recognition as we approach the end of the regular season here.