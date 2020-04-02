NFL Draft Analyst Ranks The 5 Players With Highest Ceilings

The first round of the NFL Draft is three weeks away. With limited time to further evaluate prospects, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has named five players in this draft class with the “highest ceiling.”

Brooks believes Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons has the “highest ceiling” – which is a scary thought to consider. Simmons is already regarded as one of the best players in the draft this year. The versatile linebacker provides plenty of options for any defense.

Utah State QB Jordan Love has garnered plenty of attention as a “sleeper prospect” in this draft class. Brooks agrees, as the NFL analyst believes behind Simmons, Love has the most potential.

Former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs is one of the more interesting prospects this year. The home-run hitter has loads of potential, and could be a steal – even if he’s selected in the first round. Brooks’ five prospects with the “highest ceiling” can be found below:

Skills players get plenty of love in regards to the draft. But players like Mekhi Becton and K’Lavon Chassion can be foundation pieces for any NFL team for years to come.

Some even regard Becton as the best play in the 2020 draft. The former Louisville offensive tackle is currently projected as a top-five pick.

Meanwhile, many scouts consider Chassion the second-best edge rusher behind Chase Young. The former LSU DE will likely be a mid to late first-round selection.