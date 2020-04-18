NFL Draft Analyst Shares Player Comparisons For Top QB Prospects

Teams in need of help at quarterback are in luck this offseason. The 2020 NFL Draft features a plethora of top prospects at that position, such as Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

Most quarterback prospects taken during the first few rounds of the draft usually have boom-0r-bust potential. It’s hard to envision every signal-caller taken in this year’s draft turning into a star, but NFL analyst Matt Miller recently shared each top prospect’s ceiling.

Burrow and Tagovailoa have the best pro comparisons, as they’re being compared to Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, respectively. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Tagovailoa linked to Brees.

Miller believes Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has an incredibly high ceiling as well. He’s being compared to Carson Wentz.

QB1: Joe Burrow / NFL Ceiling: Aaron Rodgers QB2: Tua Tagovailoa / NFL Ceiling: Drew Brees QB3: Justin Herbert / NFL Ceiling: Carson Wentz QB4: Jordan Love / NFL Ceiling: Josh Allen QB5: Jalen Hurts / NFL Ceiling: Dak Prescott QB6: Jacob Eason / NFL Ceiling: Derek Carr — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 18, 2020

The most interesting evaluation that Miller had was for Utah State gunslinger Jordan Love. Saying his ceiling is Josh Allen might seem a little unusual, but they were both athletic quarterbacks coming out of lower-level schools – Allen went to Wyoming.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ceiling is Dak Prescott, according to Miller. It’s a nice comparison for Hurts, who is a beloved figure in Norman and Tuscaloosa.

Jacob Eason was the last quarterback that Miller evaluated on Saturday morning. He compared him to Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll find out next week where all these young quarterbacks will begin their NFL careers.